US imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body & high-ranking officials

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States has imposed new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body and high-ranking officials in the latest punitive move following the country’s military coup on February 1.

US Treasury department said that 13 of the individuals sanctioned last night are key members of Myanmar’s military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Myanmar, including the killing of children.

Andrea Gacki, US Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said Myanmar’s military continues to commit human rights abuses and oppress the people of Myanmar.

The sanctions extend to the State Administrative Council (SAC), the government of the country’s military junta, including four of its members as well as nine ministers and three adult children of previously sanctioned high-ranking SAC members. The individuals were placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. At least 774 civilians have been killed in crackdowns against pro-democracy protesters following the February 1 coup.