FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2020 12:56:21      انڈین آواز
Ad

US enact new Visa Rules for Pregnant Women on ‘Birth Tourism’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK / WASHINGTON

The Trump administration in United State has enacted new visa rules mainly to restrict “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.

Applicants will be denied tourist visas if they are determined by consular officers to be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth, according to the rules in the Federal Register. It is a bigger hurdle to overcome, proving they are traveling to the U.S. because they have a medical need and not just because they want to give birth here. Those with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners coming to the U.S. for medical treatment and must prove they have the money to pay for it — including transportation and living expenses.

The practice of traveling to the U.S. to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

RFI lifts Dattu Bhokanal’s ban after IOA’s intervention

Indian Rower Dattu Bhokanal's two-year suspension on charges of tanking a race during the 2018 Asian Games was ...

Ashu to lead Delhi U-17 in Junior National Football Championship

HSB/ New Delhi Striker Ashu will lead the 20 -member Delhi U-17 boys team in the Hero Junior National Football ...

World Archery lifts suspension on India enabling Indian archers to represent country

The World Archery today conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled nat ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!