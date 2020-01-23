US enact new Visa Rules for Pregnant Women on ‘Birth Tourism’

WEB DESK / WASHINGTON

The Trump administration in United State has enacted new visa rules mainly to restrict “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.

Applicants will be denied tourist visas if they are determined by consular officers to be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth, according to the rules in the Federal Register. It is a bigger hurdle to overcome, proving they are traveling to the U.S. because they have a medical need and not just because they want to give birth here. Those with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners coming to the U.S. for medical treatment and must prove they have the money to pay for it — including transportation and living expenses.

The practice of traveling to the U.S. to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.