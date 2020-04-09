US Elections: Joe Biden becomes Democratic nominee

WEB DESK

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the Democratic nominee for the American Presidential Race. Mr. Biden won the democratic nomination after US Senator Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Presidential race yesterday. Presidential elections are due in November this year where Biden will now take on US President Donald Trump.

Mr. Biden took to Twitter and said that Democrats will not only defeat Donald Trump but will also address the climate crisis. He said, if elected, he will make college education affordable and health care available to all.