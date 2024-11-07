US: DONALD TRUMP STORMS BACK TO POWER

AMN / WEB DESK

Republican leader and Former U.S. President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to earn a new four-year term as the country’s leader.

In a tightly contested race, Trump secured at least 277 of the 538 available electoral votes in Tuesday’s election, giving him the necessary majority to become the first U.S. leader to win non-consecutive terms since the 1890s.

ump rode a promise to smash the American status quo to win the presidency for a second time, surviving a criminal conviction, indictments, an assassin’s bullet, accusations of authoritarianism and an unprecedented switch of his opponent to complete a remarkable return to power.

Mr. Trump’s victory caps the astonishing political comeback of a man who was charged with plotting to overturn the last election but who tapped into frustrations and fears about the economy and illegal immigration to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

A presidential candidate needs to secure 270 to win. Celebrations started among Republicans as the party candidate Trump secured the electoral college after winning Wisconsin state to become the 47th President of the United States. He also won other swing states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today joined other world leaders in congratulating Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States.

In his victory speech in Palm Beach in South Florida, Trump indicated one of the major policy decisions about working to end wars around the world. He said, he is not going to start wars, but going to stop wars. Trump also raked up the immigration issue and said, the US needs to seal the borders and immigrants need to come back legally. He reiterated his campaign motto and claimed that his tenure would be a golden age for America. Trump also expressed gratitude to his supporters, including immigrant communities. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance also spoke at the event and said, this is the biggest political comeback in history.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has not addressed her supporters following a defeat in elections.

Many world Leaders have also hailed Trump’s victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated him terming his victory as history’s greatest comeback. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Trump through social media platform X. Italian President Georgia Meloni and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were among other world leader who took X to congratulate him on becoming 47th president of the United State of America.

Since leaving office, Trump was convicted of 34 charges linked to hush money payments he made to an adult film actress in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Sentencing in that case is scheduled for November 26. Trump was also indicted in three other cases, including two accusing him of trying to illegally overturn the 2020 election and another alleging he took hundreds of highly secret national security documents to his Florida home.

Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a new term on January 20.

A key foreign policy focus in a new Trump administration will be relations between the United States and China, including subjects such as trade, Taiwan and China’s actions in the South China Sea.

Trump instituted a series of tariffs against Chinese imports amid a trade war with China during his previous administration.