US Defense Department approves sale of eight F-16 combat aircraft to Bulgaria for 1.67 billion dollar

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Defense Department has approved the sale of eight F-16 combat aircraft to Bulgaria for 1.67 billion dollars.

American department Defense Security Cooperation Agency in a statement said that proposed sale would improve Bulgaria’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to deploy modern fighter aircraft routinely in the Black Sea region.

On other hand, the United States stopped the Russian government from paying holders of Russian bonds more than 600 million dollars from its reserves held in US banks.

Previously, the US had allowed Russia to access its frozen foreign reserves on a case-by-case basis to make coupon payments.