US declare emergency in LA as wildfire spread to nearly 3000 acres

AMN / WEB DESK

In the USA, Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency as three wildfires exploded from 10 acres to more than 2,900 acres within hours. Local media reports that significant landmarks, community buildings, and businesses have been damaged or destroyed by the fires. It reports some one lakh people have been told to evacuate from affected areas, with more than 1,400 firefighters deployed to battle the blazes.

Many were forced to abandon cars in the neighborhoods between Malibu and Santa Monica, prompting fire officials to use a bulldozer to move vehicles that piled up as evacuees became stuck in traffic. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which develops and coordinates many of the space agency’s unmanned exploration missions, is included in the evacuation orders resulting from the Eaton Fire, devastating many areas around Pasadena.

The flames, originating from a fire that broke out last evening and accelerated by fierce winds, have threatened over 13,000 structures. Firefighters are battling to contain the blazes in the hills and forests close to upscale neighborhoods such as Santa Monica, Venice Beach, and Malibu-home to hundreds of celebrities and prominent people.