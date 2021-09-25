Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
US condemns Taliban’s reported plan to restore executions, amputations

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said yesterday that Washington condemns in the strongest terms reported comments by a Taliban official who said the group would restore the use of amputations and executions as punishment in Afghanistan.

Briefing reporters by phone, Price responded to Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi’s comments to the Associated Press, saying the punishments would constitute clear gross abuses of human rights. He said U S stands firm with the international community to hold perpetrators of these, of any such abuses, accountable. Price said that Washington is watching very closely as the Taliban conducts itself.

Washington has said any potential recognition of the new Taliban-led government in Kabul, which replaced the Western-backed government that collapsed last month, would depend on respect for human rights.

