QUAD leaders call for free and open Indo-Pacific; welcome India’s decision to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines

The first ever QUAD leaders summit in person was held in Washington yesterday. US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga attended the meeting. Prime Minister Modi called the QUAD a force for global good.

In a joint statement, the QUAD leaders called for a free and open Indo-Pacific which is also inclusive and resilient. They said the UN convention on the law seas must be adhered to in the South China Sea.

For QUAD Vaccine Initiative, the four nations pledged to donate over 1.2million doses of COVID Vaccine. They welcomed India’s decision to resume exports of COVID19 vaccines from October this year.

To address the climate change, the joint statement calls for reducing carbon footprints towards global net zero emissions by 2050 and to establish resilient clean energy supply chains.

Talking tough on terror, QUAD leaders said Afghan soil must not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train or fund the terrorists. They asked Taliban to stick to their commitments on human rights.

The QUAD leaders called for a complete denuclearization of North Korea.

In order to promote innovation and emerging technologies, 100 graduate fellowships to leading science, technology, Engineering and Mathematics graduates has been announced by the QUAD leaders.