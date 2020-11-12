US: Biden Meets with His Presidential Transition Advisers

FILE PHOTO

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday met with his transition advisers as he continues to plan for taking control of the American government when he is inaugurated on January 20, even as President Donald Trump has not yet conceded his defeat in the elections.

The President-elect, Biden has named an array of advisers to look at the operations of agencies throughout the government.

On Tuesday Biden said he could announce some key appointments before the annual Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26.

President Donald Trump has not conceded his apparent loss to Biden in last week’s US election and has filed numerous lawsuits contesting the outcome in key battleground states.

Ron Klain’s deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again. https://t.co/s4XlAgMrxf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 12, 2020

With scant evidence so far, Trump has claimed that voting and vote-counting irregularities cost him the election. He is seeking to overturn Biden’s victory and claim a second four-year term in the White House.

So far, however, judges have dismissed all the Trump lawsuits, with more yet to be considered. Election analysts in US believed Biden’s claim to victory will not be reversed.

According to unofficial vote counts, Biden has won more than the 270-vote majority in the Electoral College that determines the outcome of U.S. presidential contests. He is ahead in the vote count in two more states, Georgia and Arizona, that could ultimately give him a 306-232 advantage in the Electoral College, where the most populous states have the most votes.

Biden’s possible final Electoral College tally is the same total as in 2016, when Trump came out on top, unexpectedly defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.