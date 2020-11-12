Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign Russia brokered peace deal
India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%
PM Modi condoles passing away Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain
Kerala continues to report more recoveries than COVID-19 positive cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2020 05:40:02      انڈین آواز

US: Biden Meets with His Presidential Transition Advisers

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

WEB DESK

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday met with his transition advisers as he continues to plan for taking control of the American government when he is inaugurated on January 20, even as President Donald Trump has not yet conceded his defeat in the elections.

The President-elect, Biden has named an array of advisers to look at the operations of agencies throughout the government.

On Tuesday Biden said he could announce some key appointments before the annual Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26.

It’s the title borne by the winning candidate for the period between him or her prevailing in a presidential election and being sworn into office

President Donald Trump has not conceded his apparent loss to Biden in last week’s US election and has filed numerous lawsuits contesting the outcome in key battleground states.

With scant evidence so far, Trump has claimed that voting and vote-counting irregularities cost him the election. He is seeking to overturn Biden’s victory and claim a second four-year term in the White House.

So far, however, judges have dismissed all the Trump lawsuits, with more yet to be considered. Election analysts in US believed Biden’s claim to victory will not be reversed.

According to unofficial vote counts, Biden has won more than the 270-vote majority in the Electoral College that determines the outcome of U.S. presidential contests. He is ahead in the vote count in two more states, Georgia and Arizona, that could ultimately give him a 306-232 advantage in the Electoral College, where the most populous states have the most votes.

Biden’s possible final Electoral College tally is the same total as in 2016, when Trump came out on top, unexpectedly defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kush Maini finishes second in the British F3 Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi For Kush Maini it turned out to be the case of so near yet so far. The Indian driver Kush ...

Real Kashmir FC to feature more local players in Hero-I league

Harpal Singh Bedi The passionate support of their fans has propelled . Real Kashmir FC as a force to be rec ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Govt brings online films, audio-visual programmes, online news & current affairs content under MIB

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI Union Government has issued order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes an ...

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!