US bars some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region; alleges human rights abuses

AMN/ WEB DESK

US has barred some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region, alleging human rights abuses. White House last night announced steps to crack down on forced labour in the supply chain for solar panels from Xinjiang, including a ban on imports from a silicon producer there.

In one of the newly announced actions, US Customs and Border Protection banned imports of silica-based products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry Company as well as goods made using those products. US Commerce Department also added Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan) Company and four other Chinese entities to a trade blacklist.

A statement from the White House said, actions are in accordance with the recently concluded G7 Summit in Cornwall which committed to ensuring global supply chains are free from the use of forced labour.

It added that the actions demonstrate their commitment to imposing additional costs on China for engaging in cruel and inhumane forced labour practices and ensuring that Beijing plays by the rules of fair trade as part of the rules-based international order. It said, China’s forced labour practices run counter to American values as a nation and expose their consumers to unethical practices.