At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jun 2021 09:24:59      انڈین آواز

US bars some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region; alleges human rights abuses

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

US has barred some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region, alleging human rights abuses. White House last night announced steps to crack down on forced labour in the supply chain for solar panels from Xinjiang, including a ban on imports from a silicon producer there.

In one of the newly announced actions, US Customs and Border Protection banned imports of silica-based products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry Company as well as goods made using those products. US Commerce Department also added Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan) Company and four other Chinese entities to a trade blacklist.

A statement from the White House said, actions are in accordance with the recently concluded G7 Summit in Cornwall which committed to ensuring global supply chains are free from the use of forced labour.

It added that the actions demonstrate their commitment to imposing additional costs on China for engaging in cruel and inhumane forced labour practices and ensuring that Beijing plays by the rules of fair trade as part of the rules-based international order. It said, China’s forced labour practices run counter to American values as a nation and expose their consumers to unethical practices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Saurabh Chaudhary bags bronze medal at ISSF World Cup Shooting

World number two Saurabh Chaudhary opened India’s account at the ISSF World Cup at Osijek, Croatia with a br ...

Golf: Anirban Lahiri makes the cut will play his second successive Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Luck smiled on Anirban Lahiri as the Indian professional booked the last bert ...

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کے تمام اقدامات کی حمایت کرتا ہے : وزارت خارجہ

وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کےتمام اقد ...

جموں و کشمیر میں چناؤحلقوں کی حد بندی تیزی کے ساتھ کرنے کی ضرورت:وزیراعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ جموں و کشمیر میں چُناو حلقو ...

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz