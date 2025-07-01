US, Bangladesh Discuss Reforms, Elections & Trade in High-Level Call

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

In a significant diplomatic development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a 15-minute phone conversation on Monday evening with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, signaling growing ties between the two nations during Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

According to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the discussion was marked by a “warm, cordial, and constructive” tone. Key topics included political reforms, preparations for the upcoming general elections, trade relations, and continued American support for the Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh.

Secretary Rubio expressed firm backing for Bangladesh’s ongoing reform efforts and welcomed the government’s announcement to conduct general elections in early 2026. He emphasized Washington’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and supporting inclusive political processes in the country.

Economic cooperation also featured prominently in the conversation. With the US being Bangladesh’s largest export market and a major source of remittances, both leaders agreed on the need for swift progress in resolving ongoing tariff negotiations. They hoped this would pave the way for enhanced bilateral trade and deeper economic engagement.

The call underscored Washington’s intent to remain a reliable partner in Bangladesh’s political and economic journey, as Dhaka navigates a critical phase in its governance and development landscape.



Yunus acknowledged recent productive talks between his National Security Adviser and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington. He also thanked US President Donald Trump for suspending reciprocal tariff measures on Bangladesh for 90 days, adding, “We are working with your officials to finalise a package of measures to effectively respond to President Trump’s trade agenda.”

Seeking American support for Bangladesh’s transition, Yunus reiterated, “Elections will be held in the early part of next year,” affirming that ongoing dialogues with political parties will lead to much-needed reforms. He said, “The Election Commission is working hard to reorganise the electoral system, which was destroyed by the previous government. Our young people will vote for the first time in their lives.” The leaders also touched on regional security and the Indo-Pacific, underlining shared interests in peace and stability. Rubio was invited to visit Bangladesh to witness its democratic progress. “It will inspire our young people,” Yunus remarked.



Following the call, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, “The Secretary and Chief Adviser affirmed their shared commitment to deepening economic ties between the United States and Bangladesh and to enhancing security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin confirmed there was no discussion on the election date during his recent courtesy call with the chief adviser. “You will get to know about the election date and schedule from the Election Commission,” he told reporters, stressing their shared commitment to a free and credible poll. “Our wavelength matched with his,” Nasir said.



In a separate event on Tuesday, Yunus inaugurated a month-long programme commemorating the July Uprising, urging citizens to observe it annually as a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism.“We will observe this every year so we can destroy dictatorship before it even shows its first leaf,” he declared. Recalling last year’s historic student-led movement, Yunus said, “July was an unforgettable call… to build a new Bangladesh by eliminating fascism.” He added, “This programme is not just a remembrance; it is a new oath,” calling for renewed national unity to consolidate democratic reforms achieved “at the cost of blood.” “The path ahead is difficult, but there is great potential. When the people wake up, no force can resist them,” Yunus concluded.