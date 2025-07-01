Bangladesh tribunal adjourns hearing in case against Hasina till July 7

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday adjourned until July 7 the hearing on charge framing in a crimes against humanity case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two former top officials, over their alleged roles in atrocities during last year’s July-August Mass Uprising.

The two co-accused are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the adjournment order after state-appointed defence counsel Advocate Amir Hossain sought time, citing his recent appointment on 25 June and illness that prevented him from reviewing the case materials. Although he initially asked for 15 days, the court granted him seven.



Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam earlier read out all five charges and sought formal indictment of the trio. The charges stem from a probe report submitted by the ICT’s investigation agency on 12 May. Of the accused, Hasina and Kamal remain fugitives, reportedly staying in India, according to prosecutors. Notices summoning them to appear on 24 June were published in two national dailies as per a 16 June court order. As they failed to comply, the tribunal had scheduled the charge hearing for 2 July.



Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib on Monday ordered publication of newspaper notices summoning Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and 19 others in connection with five separate corruption cases tied to the Rajuk Purbachal New Town Project.



“In one case, the court had already ordered a notice on 17 June,” said ACC Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam. “Today we informed the court that the remaining 23 accused in the other five cases are absconding. The court then instructed BG Press to publish notices.”

The six graft cases, filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in January, involve allegations of abuse of power to obtain government plots. On 14 January, the ACC accused Hasina and eight others of illegally acquiring a 10-katha plot. A charge sheet submitted on 10 March implicated 12 additional individuals. Arrest warrants have already been issued for all absconding accused in the six cases, and the court has asked for a compliance report by 20 July.