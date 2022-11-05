US B-1B strategic bomber to join U.S.-South Korea’s air drills

WEB DESK

In South Korea, a defence ministry official in Seoul has said that a US B-1B strategic bomber will participate in the ongoing joint air drills today, November 5, the last day of the exercise dubbed as ‘Vigilant Storm’. This show of force follows after a blitz of missile launches by North Korea.

The United States and South Korea have warned that the series of launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea, and extended their largest-ever air force drills to Saturday in response. Earlier, the exercise was originally scheduled from Monday to Friday this week.

Pyongyang has ramped up its missile launches in protest over the US-South Korea air drills. Such exercises have long infuriated North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion. Pyongyang had called Vigilant Storm an aggressive and provocative military drill targeting North Korea.