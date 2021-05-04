US approves major solar energy project in California desert

The US government has approved a major solar energy project in the California desert that will be capable of powering nearly 90,000 homes. The Interior Department said in a statement yesterday, that 550 million dollar Crimson Solar Project will be sited on 2,000 acres of federal land west of Blythe, California.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden has vowed to expand development of renewable energy projects on public lands as part of a broader agenda to fight climate change, create jobs .

The project will include a battery storage system and will be sited on land designated for renewable energy development by the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.