US adds 7 Chinese supercomputer research labs, manufacturers to export blacklist

WEB DESK

The United States has added seven Chinese supercomputer research labs and manufacturers to its export blacklist. The latest sanctions block access to U.S. technology for Chinese researchers and manufacturers for making supercomputers used by Chinese military in weapons development.

Chinese-designed supercomputers have set records for speed but are assembled from U.S.-supplied processor chips and other hardware. The measure announced by the US administration yesterday indicates that President Joe Biden is sticking to the tough line taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, toward Chinese technological industries.

President Biden has said he wants better relations with Beijing but has given no indication he will roll back sanctions imposed by Trump on Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei and other companies. Meanwhile, American telecom regulators are in the process of stripping three Chinese phone carriers of the right to operate in the United States.

Former US President Donald Trump also tried to force the Chinese owner of video service TikTok to sell its US unit and issued an order barring Americans from investing in securities of companies deemed by the Pentagon to be linked to China’s military.