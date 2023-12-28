US accuses Pakistan of ignoring letters of protection issued by US embassy to Afghan applicants seeking resettlement

Some US officials, advocacy groups and Afghan refugees have accused Pakistan of ignoring letters of protection issued by the US embassy to Afghan applicants who had sought resettlement in the United States.



Pakistan began deporting more than a million undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans on November 1 amid a row over accusations that Kabul harbours terrorists wanted by Islamabad. While the ruling Taliban has denied the allegations, Islamabad went ahead with the refugee repatriation drive. As the drive continued, Pakistan has reportedly repatriated scores of Afghans awaiting resettlement in the United States ignoring letters of protection issued to them. Since the United States has already shut down its embassy in Kabul, this will create problems for such refugees. Over four lakhs 50 thousand Afghans have been sent back home since November 1 and many of them are forced to live in difficult winter conditions near the border, as per the United Nations.