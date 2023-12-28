Australia: At least 10 people killed after severe thunderstorm ravaged country’s east

At least 10 people were killed after severe thunderstorm ravaged Australia’s east over the Christmas holidays. The storm left over 90 thousand houses without electricity.

According to reports, unruly weather hit Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland bringing large hailstones and torrential rains. Strong winds blew off roofs and brought down trees in some of the worst-affected areas. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has forecast further rain and relief is expected by tonight. Authorities have also warned people against fast-rising rivers asking people to stay away from campgrounds which could get inundated if streams burst.