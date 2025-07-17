Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Jul 17, 2025

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Alaska in the United States last night at around 02:07 AM, Indian Time. Alaska’s earthquake monitoring agency said the epicentre was located 89 kilometres south of Sand Point in Alaska. The agency further said that the shock was felt over a broad region, extending as far as Anchorage and Juneau, where reported shaking was light. No injury or casualty has been reported so far.

Alaska Earthquake Centre (AEC) Director and State Seismologist Michael West said that the strong shocks were decreasing with time, and there is no warning of a tsunami.

