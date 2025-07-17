Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

France opt out of European plan to buy US weapons for Ukraine

Jul 17, 2025
France has backed off from a U.S.-led plan for European nations to buy American weapons for Ukraine. According to media reports, France said it is instead focusing on strengthening its own domestic defense industry. Meanwhile, the UK and Germany were among the most eager nations to participate in the plan. This comes amid French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of doubling the country’s defense budget and his long-standing appeal to European countries to develop their own defense industries instead of purchasing foreign weapons. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine. They will be supplied from Germany, which will then replenish its own stock. Russia, however, has slammed the move, stating that weapon supplies to Ukraine are an impediment to the peace process and delay any form of resolution.

