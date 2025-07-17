Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russia launches 400-drone, missile strikes on Ukraine

Jul 17, 2025
Russia launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine, using 400 drones and a ballistic missile. Ukrainian Air Force said the attack targeted key cities including Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia, damaging energy infrastructure and wounding at least 15 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that energy facilities were the primary targets. Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted most of the drones, but 57 breached defences, hitting 12 sites. Local media reported that 80,000 families in Kryvyi Rih and surrounding areas lost power. This marks another escalation in Russia’s intensified offensive, which has seen repeated mass drone and missile strikes across Ukrainian cities. WEB DESK

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Jul 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France opt out of European plan to buy US weapons for Ukraine

Jul 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel: Netanyahu’s key coalition partner quits govt

Jul 17, 2025

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

17 July 2025 11:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France opt out of European plan to buy US weapons for Ukraine

17 July 2025 11:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
