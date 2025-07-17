Russia launches 400-drone, missile strikes on Ukraine

Russia launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine, using 400 drones and a ballistic missile. Ukrainian Air Force said the attack targeted key cities including Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia, damaging energy infrastructure and wounding at least 15 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that energy facilities were the primary targets. Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted most of the drones, but 57 breached defences, hitting 12 sites. Local media reported that 80,000 families in Kryvyi Rih and surrounding areas lost power. This marks another escalation in Russia’s intensified offensive, which has seen repeated mass drone and missile strikes across Ukrainian cities. WEB DESK

