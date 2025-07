AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 60 people were killed and several others injured in a massive fire at a hypermarket in the Al-Kut city today. The province governor confirmed that the fire broke out in a hyper market and a restaurant and that firefighters rescued several people. He added, lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the building and the mall. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.