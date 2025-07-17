Nepal govt suspends Insurance Authority Chairperson on charges of presenting fraudulent documents 

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Nepal government has suspended Sharad Ojha, Chairperson of the Nepal Insurance Authority (NIA), following the formation of a probe committee to investigate his performance and conduct in office. A three-member committee led by former Justice Krishna Giri, with members Kapil Dev Oli and Jiwan Prakash Sitaula, was appointed to look into Ojha’s competency and adherence to his official responsibilities. Ojha is facing a writ petition at the Supreme Court, accusing him of presenting fraudulent documents to obtain his appointment. Additionally, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has launched a separate inquiry into the matter, according to sources at the Ministry of Finance.

In another corruption accusation scandal, Federal Affairs Minister Rajkumar Gupta was asked to resign after a leaked audio recording allegedly linked him to a bribery deal involving political appointments and bureaucratic transfers. The minister is accused of accepting Rs 5.3 million to halt the transfer of Ramchandra Adhikari, the then chief of the Land Revenue Office in Kaski, and an additional Rs 2.5 million for the appointment of a district chairperson in the Land Commission, totalling approximately Rs 7.8 million. After this, UML leader Bhagwati Neupane is appointed as minister for federal affairs and general administration.

Government of Nepal Spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung stated that the government maintains a zero-tolerance stance on corruption. While making public the recent Cabinet decisions at Singha Durbar, Minister Gurung reassured that the government will not turn a blind eye to corruption-related matters.