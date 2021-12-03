Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
UP: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates Earth Station of Doordarshan Kendra in Gorakhpur along with three FM stations

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Earth Station of Doordarshan Kendra in Gorakhpur today. Three FM stations of All India Radio in Etawah, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich districts were also inaugurated at this juncture virtually.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Thakur said that with the inauguration of Earth Station at Doordarshan Kendra, now the local programmes originating from Gorakhpur will reach all over the country. He also announced that a one-hour programme in Bhojpuri will be telecast from Gorakhpur Doordarshan Kendra with effect from 11th of December.

The Minister said, taking cognizance of the growing trend of the listenership of FM Radio in the country, the government has decided to give it a boost. He said that soon three more FM stations will be opened in Sultanpur, Rampur, and Maharajganj districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Thakur also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has eliminated mafias from Uttar Pradesh and the law and order situation has improved immensely. He praised the efforts of the State Government in tackling the COVID pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, with the inauguration of Earth Station at Gorakhpur, the four-year-old demand of the local artists has been fulfilled. He also thanked the Information and Broadcasting Minister for his commitment to open more FM stations.

Earlier, Principal Director General (News) of All India Radio N. Venudhar Reddy said that three FM stations inaugurated today will further add 1.5 crore listeners to the All India Radio family.

Director-General of Doordarshan Mayank Kumar Agrawal also addressed the event.

