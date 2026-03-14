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AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: CM Yogi directs uninterrupted and smooth supply of LPG

Mar 14, 2026

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 12:27 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to ensure the uninterrupted and smooth supply of cooking gas (LPG) in the state. Giving strict instructions, the Chief Minister said that if any distribution agency or private person is found involved in the black market or hoarding, strict action should be taken against them immediately by filing an FIR. He also directed that if necessary, policemen should be deployed at LPG distribution centres, so that there is no disorder anywhere and the distribution work can be completed smoothly.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with senior officials of the government and high officials of oil companies today and reviewed the current demand and supply situation of LPG in the state in detail. He said that there should not be any kind of panic regarding the availability of LPG in the state, and correct and factual information should be provided to the public from time to time. The Chief Minister instructed to set up a control room in the Food and Logistics Department and said that the situation of each district should be continuously monitored.

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