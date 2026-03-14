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REGIONAL AWAAZ

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu holds review meeting on law and order

Mar 14, 2026

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on law and order in the state with home department officials at the state secretariat in Amaravati yesterday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the police department to undertake rationalisation of the police force and ensure there is no shortage of personnel in the state.

He directed that staff be allocated according to requirements, particularly in newly formed districts, sensitive areas and major temples that attract large numbers of visitors. Mr Naidu said the crime rate in the state has declined by about six per cent and that law and order remain under control. However, he noted that economic offences and cyber fraud cases have increased and called for stronger measures to curb them.

He also stressed that maintaining law and order is essential to attract investments into the state. The Chief Minister asked officials to intensify road safety measures, address accident risks at 503 identified black spots and establish trauma centres where necessary. While noting that crimes against women have decreased, he said the police should remain vigilant.

The Chief Minister also suggested exploring the use of drones for surveillance of rowdy sheeters and monitoring criminal activity. Referring to recent developments, he said police had identified rowdy gangs in Nellore and asked officials to check whether similar gangs were operating in other districts. He directed the police to continue efforts to curb drug and ganja networks while promoting rehabilitation through de-addiction centres. He added that strict policing would help create a deterrent effect against crime.

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