BJP condemns alleged misuse of Tribal Rights in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 12:17 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP Friday condemned the alleged misuse and exploitation of the constitutional rights of tribals in the Garo Hills of Meghalaya, saying that they are protected under the Constitution.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad alleged that the unrest in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya is caused by infiltrators in the area. Mr Prasad highlighted that a TMC leader filed his nomination for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, and there was a protest over questions regarding his tribal status. He added that during the unrest, two people lost their lives. Mr Prasad alleged that while only certified Adivasis are allowed to contest, infiltrators marry local tribal daughters to obtain false certificates to contest and win elections in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

He said that the BJP stands with the interests of the tribal communities of Garo Hills and ensures that their rights remain protected.