इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2019 05:05:45      انڈین آواز
UP: Chief Minister Yogi appeals for peace

Published On: By

Schools, colleges and universities closed in the state

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today appealed people to maintain peace and law and order across the state. He urged people not to fall for rumours and get misled on the new citizenship law. The Chief Minister has said that culprits will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.

Police administration is keeping a strict vigil on the situation and forces are patrolling at sensitive places. Mobile Internet services have been suspended in more than 20 cities including capital Lucknow.

Police is identifying miscreants on the basis of CCTV cameras and videography shots for creating violence during the past two days. FIRs are being filed in various districts against the persons who were involved in violence. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh has said, investigations are going on. He said, no innocent will be charged and culprits will not be spared at any cost.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared a holiday in schools, college and universities today. Teachers Eligibility Test TET examination scheduled to be held tomorrow in the state has been postponed. The new date will be declared later.

