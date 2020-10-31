United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States reported over 100,000 new infections of Covid19 yesterday to surpass the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier. The daily caseload of 100,233 is also a world record for the global pandemic.

The United States has crossed 9 million cumulative cases yesterday, representing nearly 3% of the population. 16 U.S. states reported their highest one-day coronavirus infections while thirteen states were at record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The number of daily infections reported during the past two days indicates that the Country is now reporting more than one new case every second. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 230,000 people in the United States, has dominated the final stretch of the campaign.