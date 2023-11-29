United States issues record-breaking one lakh forty thousand visas to Indian students

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US Embassy and its consulates in India issued a record breaking one lakh forty thousand student visas between October 2022 and September this year. The US State Department in a statement announced that it issued more than one crore non immigrant visas globally during this period. Additionally, the US embassy issued nearly 80 lakh visitor visas for business and tourism purpose, which is the highest since 2015. The US embassy and consulates issued more than six lakh student visas, highest since 2017. Last month, the US Mission to India surpassed its target to process one million non immigrant visas in 2023.

The US State Department said that these achievements were possible because of innovative solutions and for the future, they were exploring new technologies to streamline operations. Last year, about 12 lakh Indians visited the US, representing over 10 percent of all visa applications including 20 percent of all student visa applicants.