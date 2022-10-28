Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits Gabderbal in Kashmir as part of Public Outreach Programme

AMN

As part of the Central Government’s outreach programmes in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Ministers on Friday visited several districts of Kashmir and launched developmental projects.

Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, during his visit to central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, inaugurated a One-Day Seminar “Bridging the Gaps in Health care: Ayush, a Promising Recourse” at Government Unani Medical College and Hospital (GUMC&H) Nawabagh, Ganderbal.

On the occasion, the minister urged the students to make people aware about the importance of traditional medicine system which is not limited to treatment but social health and mental health-happiness.

A video documentary of Directorate of AYUSH was also displayed to showcase the strengths of AYUSH and the progress achieved in Jammu & Kashmir in last few years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, visited Panchayat Halqa Gangoo in Pulwama district and attended the Jan Abhiyan Sabha held under fourth phase of the Government’s unique Back to Village programme.

Later the Minister held an interaction with local people of Panchayat Halqa at Gangoo Pulwama.