Union Minister Piyush Goyal discusses measures to enhance COVID vaccine production with US Trade Representative

WEB DESK

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today discussed measures to enhance COVID vaccine production with the US Trade Representative through video conference. The meeting with Ambassador Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative focused on increasing vaccine availability in an inclusive and equitable manner to combat the Global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The proposal of India on waiver of certain TRIPS provisions to increase global vaccine production in order to take on the challenge of vaccinating the poorest of the poor and saving lives was also discussed. The Minister thanked the US Trade representative for announcing its support for India’s proposal. The Minister mentioned the supply chains for the vaccine manufacturers must be kept open and unbridled as the entire world is in dire need of vaccines. Both sides agreed to work towards the common resolve of increasing vaccine availability and saving lives.

