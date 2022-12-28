heater
Union Minister Anurag Thakur felicitates sports personalities for year 2020

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur felicitated sports personalities for the year 2020 by the Madhya Pradesh Shikhar Khel Alankaran ceremony in Bhopal yesterday.

The logo of the Khelo India Youth Games-2022 to be held in Madhya Pradesh was also unveiled by Mr Thakur and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion.

Addressing the program, Mr Thakur said that the sports infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh is better and if the players come to the Khelo India Youth Games, they will get better memories of the beautiful city like Mahakal Lok and Bhopal, as well as the sports in Bhopal. He informed that by August 15 next year, one thousand Khelo India centers will be opened in the country.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Chouhan announced that the players of the state who brought medals in the Olympic Games would be appointed as DSP and Deputy Collector. He also informed that players who win medals in the Khelo India Games will be given five lakh rupees every year for training. He has also said that an international level stadium is being built at Barkheda Nathu near Bhopal.

Chief Minister and Union Minister Thakur honoured the players and coaches with Eklavya, Vikram and Vishwamitra Awards respectively.

Union Sports Minister visited Sports Authority of India, Shooting and Equestrian Academies. He also reviewed the facilities available for water sports in Bhopal.

