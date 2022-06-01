FreeCurrencyRates.com

02 Jun 2022

Union Cabinet allows procurement by Cooperatives through GeM portal

The Union Cabinet today approved expanding the mandate of Government e-Marketplace GeM to allow procurement by Cooperatives as Buyers.

Breifing media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the move will help Cooperatives in getting competitive prices through open and transparent process. He said, over 8.54 lakh registered cooperatives and their 27 crore members will benefit.

The Minister said, Ministry of Cooperatives will decide on validated list of cooperatives to be onboarded on GeM. He said, GeM will provide dedicated onboarding process for cooperatives. Mr Thakur said, after opening the GeM portal, Self-Help Groups, MSMEs and small businesses have benefitted a lot.

He said, different PSUs, Ministries, Departments, autonomous bodies or local bodies of the Government started buying from the GeM portal.

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

