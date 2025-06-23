Under Operation Sindhu, over 1700 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran & Israel

AMN

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita welcomed the group of 285 Indian nationals who arrived in New Delhi last night on a special flight from Mashhad of Iran. He said that one thousand 713 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu so far. He informed that 2 to 3 more flights have been scheduled from Iran for the next two days. Mr. Margherita added that the Ministry is in constant contact with all Indian nationals residing in Iran and Israel.

As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and evacuating them using the available options. Indian nationals in Iran have been advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline and with the 24/7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The Emergency Helpline numbers of the Embassy of India in Tehran are +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. The helpline numbers for WhatsApp are +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and +91 8086871709. The number for ⁠Bandar Abbas is +98 9177699036, and Zahedan is +98 9396356649. The email is [email protected].

Helpline numbers of the 24 X 7 Control Room set up by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi are 800118797 (Toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, and +91-11-23017905. The WhatsApp number is +91-9968291988, and the Email is [email protected].