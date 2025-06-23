Defence Minister releases second volume of President’s speeches- “Wings to Our Hopes”

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a book titled Wings to Our Hopes – Volume 2 in New Delhi this evening. This book contains the speeches delivered by President Droupadi Murmu between the period of August 2023 to July 2024. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan also attended the function.



Speaking on this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that this book will inspire the people to work towards achieving the goals of Vikshit Bharat. He said the book contains topics related from civilisation to culture, education to health among others. Highlighting the women-led development approach of this government, the Minister said that India took the historic action under the Operation Sindoor, which spread fears among terrorists.

On this occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this book will make aware the upcoming generations about the welfare thoughts of the President Droupadi Murmu. He highlighted the works done by the President for the upliftment of marginalized prople during his speech.

This book was released in both Hindi and English, along with an e-version. Compiled by Rashtrapati Bhavan and published by Publications Division, this book offers the curated collection of 51 speeches showcasing the vision, philosophy, and priorities of the President during her second year in the office.