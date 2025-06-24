Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian airlines flight to UAE, Gulf FACE disruptions after Qatar attack

Jun 24, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Flights between India and Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are experiencing disruptions as regional tensions continue to escalate. Indian airlines Air India Express and IndiGo have issued travel advisories warning passengers of possible delays and flight cancellations.

The advisories come in the wake of heightened unrest in the Gulf, particularly following recent missile attacks in Qatar that have raised security concerns across the region. Both airlines are closely monitoring the situation and have urged travelers to stay updated through official channels for the latest flight information.

Passengers flying to Gulf cities are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and prepare for potential last-minute schedule changes.

Air India Express has informed its passengers that “due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, some of our flights may be impacted.” The airline explicitly stated that some services would experience delays or cancellations, urging travellers to visit their website or contact them via WhatsApp for flight status updates and support.

Similarly, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, confirming that its UAE to India flights also face delays and diversions. The Indian carrier emphasized that these adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within “safe and compliant airspace,” recommending passengers regularly check their flight status and explore alternate options on its website if their journey is impacted.

Both airlines closely monitor the volatile regional situation, including the recent attacks on Qatar, and coordinate with relevant authorities to prioritize passenger safety. Travellers planning to fly between India and the UAE or other Gulf countries are strongly advised to verify their flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

At least 26 commercial flights bound for Dubai, UAE, or Doha, Qatar, were diverted on Monday due to airspace closures in the Middle East, according to a CNN report citing aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Of these, 22 flights were headed to Doha, with 12 operated by Qatar Airways. Some flights diverted to alternate airports along their routes, while others returned to their departure points.

Cirium also noted that another 39 flights from North America and 210 flights from Europe are scheduled to depart later today toward the Middle East but face potential cancellations if the airspace remains closed.

