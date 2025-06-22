Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab Police Arrests Army Personnel in ISI Espionage Case

Jun 22, 2025
Punjab Police Arrests Army Personnel, Aide in ISI Espionage Case

AMN / WEB DESK

In a counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police has arrested an Indian Army personnel and his aide for suspected espionage activities linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).


State Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested Army personnel, who was posted in Jammu, was in direct contact with ISI operatives and is suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives. The key ISI handler involved in the case has also been identified.


The DGP said that two mobile phones containing virtual numbers, reportedly used to communicate with ISI operatives, have been recovered from the possession of both the arrested accused persons. The espionage network was reportedly facilitated by a Dubai-based drug trafficker.


Further investigations are underway. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Anti-Naxal operation to continue even during monsoon: Amit Shah

Jun 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Civil Services More Inclusive Now, Reflecting Changing India: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Jun 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Air India Flight from Birmingham to Delhi Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

Jun 22, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

How UN, Muslim World reacted over US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

22 June 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with GCC, French and Italian leaders amid regional conflicts

22 June 2025 11:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several parts of India

22 June 2025 11:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab Police Arrests Army Personnel in ISI Espionage Case

22 June 2025 11:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!