Punjab Police Arrests Army Personnel in ISI Espionage Case

AMN / WEB DESK

In a counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police has arrested an Indian Army personnel and his aide for suspected espionage activities linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).



State Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested Army personnel, who was posted in Jammu, was in direct contact with ISI operatives and is suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives. The key ISI handler involved in the case has also been identified.



The DGP said that two mobile phones containing virtual numbers, reportedly used to communicate with ISI operatives, have been recovered from the possession of both the arrested accused persons. The espionage network was reportedly facilitated by a Dubai-based drug trafficker.



Further investigations are underway.