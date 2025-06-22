Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Anti-Naxal operation to continue even during monsoon: Amit Shah

Jun 22, 2025

Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the campus of National Forensic Sciences University and a Central Forensic Science Laboratory in in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur Atal Nagar this afternoon, marking a significant step in strengthening the criminal justice infrastructure in the state. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said, anti-Naxal operation will continue even during monsoon. He reiterates government’s resolve to wipe out Maoism from the country by 31st of March next year. He appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream by availing the state government’s rehabilitation package.

Later in the day, the Home Minister chaired a high-level meeting in Raipur with senior officials of Left Wing Extremism affected states including Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odishain Raipur to review ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Mr Shah reached Raipur this afternoon on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab Police Arrests Army Personnel in ISI Espionage Case

Jun 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Civil Services More Inclusive Now, Reflecting Changing India: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Jun 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Air India Flight from Birmingham to Delhi Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

Jun 22, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

How UN, Muslim World reacted over US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

22 June 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with GCC, French and Italian leaders amid regional conflicts

22 June 2025 11:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several parts of India

22 June 2025 11:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab Police Arrests Army Personnel in ISI Espionage Case

22 June 2025 11:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!