Anti-Naxal operation to continue even during monsoon: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the campus of National Forensic Sciences University and a Central Forensic Science Laboratory in in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur Atal Nagar this afternoon, marking a significant step in strengthening the criminal justice infrastructure in the state. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said, anti-Naxal operation will continue even during monsoon. He reiterates government’s resolve to wipe out Maoism from the country by 31st of March next year. He appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream by availing the state government’s rehabilitation package.

Later in the day, the Home Minister chaired a high-level meeting in Raipur with senior officials of Left Wing Extremism affected states including Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odishain Raipur to review ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Mr Shah reached Raipur this afternoon on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.