Civil Services More Inclusive Now, Reflecting Changing India: Dr. Jitendra Singh

AMN

Union Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that the last 11 years under the Narendra Modi government have brought about a significant transformation in civil services recruitment trends.

In an exclusive interview with Doordarshan News, Dr. Singh noted that civil services like the IAS were once dominated by a few states, such as Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. However, in recent years, candidates from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir—previously underrepresented—have emerged as top rankers. This shift, he said, has reinforced public confidence in the fairness and inclusivity of the recruitment process.

Dr. Singh also described the last decade as a period of remarkable transformation for India. He pointed to the country’s advancements in space and biotechnology, underlining India’s emergence as a global leader in science and innovation.

He revealed that India is on track to establish its own Bharat Antariksh Station by 2035—an ambitious step toward achieving self-reliance in space exploration. Dr. Singh further highlighted that countries across the world are now eager to collaborate with India, recognizing it as a reliable and capable partner in scientific endeavors.