Air India Flight from Birmingham to Delhi Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

Jun 22, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

An Air India flight from the UK’s Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh last night after a bomb threat was reported on board. The airline today confirmed that flight AI 114 landed safely in Riyadh, where security checks were carried out.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft took off from Birmingham at 8.26 p.m. and was en route to Delhi when it had to make the emergency diversion.


Air India later issued a statement saying that all passengers were safe and efforts were underway to arrange their travel to their final destinations.


The Tata Group-owned airline has recently taken steps to enhance safety measures following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. As part of its response, Air India has introduced more rigorous pre-flight safety checks and temporarily reduced the number of flights to ensure smooth operations.


The airline also explained that factors such as airspace restrictions in West Asia, night curfews at airports in Europe and East Asia, and general air traffic congestion are contributing to delays and cancellations.

