इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2024 11:19:15      انڈین آواز

UN Report: Famine Imminent In Northern Gaza

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

A U.N.-backed assessment report has said yesterday that Famine is imminent in northern Gaza, where 70 percent people are experiencing catastrophic hunger.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification in its report said, malnutrition and food insecurity have probably exceeded famine levels in Gaza’s north, and hunger-linked deaths are imminent.

The assessment comes amid global pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Famine is assessed as at least 20 percent of the population suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or from malnutrition and disease.

