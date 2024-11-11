The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Climate Change Conference, COP29 begins at Baku in Azerbaijan

Nov 11, 2024

AMN

The annual U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP29) kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, today. Dubbed the ‘Finance COP,’ the two-week-long event will focus heavily on securing a new climate finance target for countries most vulnerable to climate impacts. For India and the Global South, access to finance, technology, and energy resources remains critical to meeting climate targets and protecting communities on the frontlines of climate change. India has so far played a key role in shaping global climate finance frameworks to address the urgent funding needed for both mitigation and adaptation efforts.

At Baku, India will seek a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance, which is far ahead of the outdated 100 billion dollar annual target set in 2009. India’s Economic Survey 2023-24 indicates that India will need approximately 2.5 trillion dollars by 2030 to fulfil its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party’s Shigeru Ishiba re-elected as country’s PM

Nov 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australian govt appoints country’s first anti-slavery commissioner

Nov 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka next week for 3rd review of nation’s financing programme

Nov 11, 2024

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Study visit of JPC on Waqf to different states postponed  

November 11, 2024
HINDI SECTION

जस्टिस संजीव खन्ना ने ली पद की शपथ,बनें देश के 51वें मुख्य न्यायाधीश

November 11, 2024
HINDI SECTION

उपचुनाव: सपा की मुस्लिम वोट पर नज़र, अखिलेश जाएंगे आज़म के घर

November 11, 2024
Books

Storyteller, Neelesh Misra releases his first collection of poems, ‘Main Aksar Sochta Hoon’

November 11, 2024