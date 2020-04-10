3,31,705 people recovered from coronavirus
Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for helping Brazil tackle COVID-19 outbreak
Global chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for toxic attacks
Trump thanks India for allowing Hydroxychloroquine export to US
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 88,630
Dhaka court issues death warrant against captured Mujib killer
411 patients recovered in India so far
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2020 04:39:20      انڈین آواز
Ad

UN Chief: COVID-19 poses threat to international peace and security

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that COVID-19 pandemic has provided a window into how a bio-terrorist attack might unfold across the world, issuing a strong warning that non-state groups could gain access to virulent strains that could pose similar devastation to societies around the globe.

The UN chief General was addressing the first UN Security Council meeting on Corona virus crisis in a closed video-conference session under the Presidency of the Dominican Republic.

Mr Guterres described the battle against COVID-19 as the fight of a generation — and the raison d’être of the United Nations itself. While the COVID-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, its implications are much more far-reaching. The pandemic also poses a significant threat to the maintenance of international peace and security — potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease, he said in his briefing to the UNSC.

According to estimates from Johns Hopkins University Corona virus Resource Centre, there are more than 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world and over 95,000 people have died so far of the disease.

The UN Chief stressed that the crisis has hindered international, regional and national conflict resolution efforts, exactly when they are needed most. Another significant risk posed by the pandemic is that it is triggering or exacerbating various human rights challenges and refugees and internally displaced persons are particularly vulnerable.

Last month, Mr Guterres had called for an immediate global ceasefire, urging all warring parties to silence the guns in order to help create conditions for the delivery of aid, open up space for diplomacy and bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to the pandemic. He said, he is encouraged by the support his call for global ceasefire has received from Heads of State and Government to regional partners, civil society activists and religious leaders.

Two weeks ago, the UN Chief also launched the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, focusing on needs in countries already facing a humanitarian crisis. The Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated 75 million US Dollars and so far the Plan had received 396.5 million US Dollars.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!