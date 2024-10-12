UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in Lebanon

AMN / UN NEWS

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday condemned recent attacks against peacekeeping personnel and premises in southern Lebanon.

Speaking at a press stakeout during the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, the capital of Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Secretary-General António Guterres “condemned the fact that there was shooting against the UN premises, wounding two peacekeepers, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

“Peacekeepers must be protected by all parties of the conflict, and what has happened is obviously condemnable.”

He also expressed alarm over the escalating violence in Lebanon.

“What we are witnessing in Lebanon is a massive operation which strikes, heavy bombardments, obviously also with bombardments from the Hezbollah side, but that are causing dramatic number of civilians being killed,” he said.

Reports indicate that more than 2,000 people have been killed, and over one million have been displaced.

“We see an enormous tragedy in Lebanon, and we must do everything to avoid an all-out war In Lebanon,” Mr. Guterres added.

According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), two peacekeepers were injured on Friday after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower.

This followed an incident on Thursday when an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Merkava tank fired at an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and injuring two additional personnel.

Established by the UN Security Council, UNIFIL is tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities following the war between Israel and Hezbollah, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and assisting the Lebanese government in restoring its authority in the area.