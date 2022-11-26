Ukrainian households still without power after massive missile strikes country: President Zelensky

WEB DESK

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that six million Ukrainian households are still without power after massive missile strikes hit the country this week.

In a video address, he said the capital and its surrounding region are among the worst affected areas and many residents in the city have been without power for more than 20 hours.

President Zelensky appealed to everyone to use appliances that use energy sparingly. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that despite the attacks, almost all of the country’s critical infrastructures have been reconnected including heat generation plants, hospitals, and emergency services.