Ukraine’s President says situation in Bakhmut, Kreminna & other region ‘difficult and painful’

WEB DESK

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in front lines of Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in the eastern Donbas region is difficult and painful.

In his last night’s address, he thanked employees who worked Christmas Eve and Christmas day to restore energy to different parts of the country. He said that while there are still some outages, the situation is improving.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that more than 60% of the infrastructure in the city of Bakhmut, which has been the site of intense fighting, is partially or fully destroyed.