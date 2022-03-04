Ukraine to issue NFTs to fund its military

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine’s Government has said that it will issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to fund its military as they defend the country against the Russian invasion.

The announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov comes in the same week the country raised more than £200m from the sale of war bonds.

The bonds are one of a number of ways Ukraine is using to raise funds. The government is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank over emergency help.

In a Tweet, Mr Fedorov said the NFTs will be launched soon. However, there are no plans to sell fungible tokens, of which cryptocurrencies are a prime example, he added.