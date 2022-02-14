FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ukraine calls for meeting with Russia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops. He said the next step was to request a meeting within the next 48 hours for transparency about Russia’s plans.

Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

Meanwhile, More than a dozen nations have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, and some have pulled embassy staff from the capital.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, criticised the panic that could spread from such claims, said he had seen no proof that Russia was planning an invasion in the coming days.

Yesterday, Ukraine President spoke with US President Joe Biden over phone. The White House said President Biden had reiterated US support for Ukraine, and that both leaders had agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence.

