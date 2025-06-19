Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UK, Qatar call for de-escalation, diplomacy amid Israel-Iran conflict

Jun 19, 2025

WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have stressed the need for de-escalation and diplomacy amid the Israel-Iran conflict. According to a statement issued by the British Prime Minister’s Office, during a phone call with the Qatari emir, Mr Starmer reiterated the UK’s support for Qatar. The two leaders also discussed how both countries could further support regional stability.

The spokesperson added that Mr Starmer also spoke to the Qatari emir about the intolerable situation in Gaza and underlined Britain’s support for an immediate ceasefire.

