UK ministers resign over Boris Johnson’s leadership

Two of the most senior members of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned on Tuesday, signaling the end of Johnson’s leadership after a series of scandals.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was the first to go, saying he could “no longer continue in good conscience” at his post.

Immediately following, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also announced he was stepping down, saying that “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.”

The resignations came as Johnson was apologizing for keeping former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher in his post after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

“In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologize to everyone who’s been badly affected by it,” Johnson told broadcasters.

Both Javid and Sunak had formerly publicly supported Johnson during months of scandal over his administration’s conduct and a damning report into parties at his Downing Street office and residence that broke strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

the prime minister said he was “sorry to see” the resignations. He then announced that he would replace Javid with his chief of staff, Steven Barclay. Johnson also tapped Iraqi-born education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, as the new finance minister.

What did the ministers say?
In his resignation letter, which he posted to Twitter, Javid told Johnson that “the values you represent reflect on your colleagues,” and in light of recent scandals, the public had concluded that their party was neither “competent” nor “acting in the national interest.”

The former health secretary also took the prime minister to task for not reacting with “humility” after narrowly winning a recent no-confidence vote.

“It is clear that this situation will not change under your leadership,” he wrote, “and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

